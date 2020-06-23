79,000 crore sanctioned under ECLGS: Finance ministry

₹79,000 crore sanctioned under ECLGS: Finance ministry1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
Of the ₹79,000 crore sanctioned, ₹35,000, which is roughly 44%, has already been disbursed
NEW DELHI : A total of ₹79,000 crore has been sanctioned under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as of 20 June according the ministry of finance.
Of the ₹79,000 crore sanctioned, ₹35,000, which is roughly 44%, has already been disbursed and is creating a world of difference in the world of micro, small and medium enterprises with over 19,000 MSMEs reaping the benefit of the scheme through both public and private sector banks.
ECLGS is part of the relief package that the government had announced in May to help affected MSMEs. 100% collateral free loans of up to ₹lakh crore are being provided with 100% guarantee to MSMEs. The loans are being provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) to banks, NBFCs and Financial Institutions (FIs)
Top lenders under the scheme are State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB and Canara bank.
Apart from ECLGS, under RBI’s Special Liquidity Facility, SIDBI has sanctioned ₹10,220 crore to MSMEs, MFIs and NBFCs, While HFCs benefitted from National Housing Bank’s sanctioning of Rs,10,000 crore.
