'A good son is always at his father’s side': Anand Mahindra to Abhishek Bachchan

Anand Mahindra wished good health to Abhishek Bachchan on twitter this afternoon. Both Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted their testing positive for Covid19 on Saturday night. Anand Mahindra wrote, "A good son is always at his father’s side... Stay strong @juniorbachchan. You have inherited the Big V (Natural Vaccine) from the Big B."

Here is his tweet:

A good son is always at his father’s side... Stay strong @juniorbachchan You have inherited the Big V (Natural Vaccine) from the Big B. https://t.co/FzkwxGnxRS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 12, 2020

Saturday night, the Chairman of Mahindra Group cheered Senior Bachchan on twitter. He tweeted:





We’re all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters. 💪🏼 https://t.co/oCJsiElymp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2020

Both Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek, 44, were admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday.

The hospital said this morning that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild coronavirus symptoms.

Amitabh Bachchan has 43.2 million twitter followers. His actor son has 15.1 millions followers.

Junior Bachchan's latest web series 'Breathe into the shadows' is streaming on Amazon Prime since its launch on July 10.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via