'A work in progress': S Jaishankar on disengagement process along LAC

Both sides have pulled back troops from their previous position of close proximity to each other and established buffer zones at three places of friction in Ladakh, according to people familiar with the matter. But there are still tens of thousands of troops deployed in areas close to the border alongwith tanks, artillery and air support causing tensions to stay high despite the pullback. Chinese troops have also moved back in little in the more complicated Pangong Tso lake area but analysts say getting the Chinese troops to vacate all the area they have encroached upon on the banks of the lake would be extremely challenging and possibly require many rounds of conversations between military commanders, diplomats and senior officials of the two countries. Senior commanders of the Indian and Chinese military are to hold talks next week to discuss the second phase of the withdrawal as well as a further retreat by Chinese troops along the banks of the Pangong Tso lake.