‘Aapne kitni baar pyar kiya hai?’: Congress MP asks Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar in Rajya Sabha
- The house was discussing the point of order against the Chairman's decision to expunge parts of remarks made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge
After days of ruckus, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a lighter moment on Friday when Congress MP Pramod Tiwari asked Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar about how many times he has fallen in love. The Chairman of the Upper House just smiled at the question and did not give a reply.
