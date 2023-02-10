After days of ruckus, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a lighter moment on Friday when Congress MP Pramod Tiwari asked Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar about how many times he has fallen in love. The Chairman of the Upper House just smiled at the question and did not give a reply.

The house was discussing the point of order against the Chairman's decision to expunge parts of remarks made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge while replying to the Motion of Thanks in the President's address. The Vice-President decided to expunge the remarks made by the Congress President against Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Rule 261.

Tiwari said Kharge has “written a poem in your love," to which Dhankhar smiled and said "shero shayari se mohabbat hoti hai ya mohabbat se shero shayari hoti hai? ( Is poetry a result of love or does love lead to poetry?)."

The Congress leader immediately asked, "aapne kitni baar pyar kiya hai? (how many times have you fallen in love?)"

Congress MP questioned Dhankhar's rationale behind expunging remarks made by Kharge and claimed that a similar sort of language has been earlier used by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Opposition has objected to Chairman's decision and said there was nothing unparliamentary about the remarks made by the Congress President.

On Wednesday, while speaking in the upper house of Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge raised questions on the close links between PM Modi and businessmen Gautam Adani, who is currently in the middle of a financial crisis after the revelations of Hindenburg Research.

Congress-led Opposition demanded Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the affairs of the Adani group.

The ruling BJP sharply reacted to the allegations and asked Kharge to authenticate his allegations. PM Modi on Thursday took a dig at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and said the Opposition is frustrated by the new heights India is achieving.