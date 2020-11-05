Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' not just a mission, but well-planned strategy: PM Modi at Global Investor Roundtable
Skilling, reskilling, upskilling are need of the day, said Modi.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' not just a mission, but well-planned strategy: PM Modi at Global Investor Roundtable

1 min read . 07:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Aatmanirbhar Bharat aims to use capabilities of our businesses and skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse, said PM Modi

"India’s quest to become 'Aatmanirbhar' is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable-20 on Thursday. "The strategy that aims to use capabilities of our businesses an skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse," Modi further added.

The roundtable was organised by the Union ministry of finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. The virtual summit was attended by the world’s 20 largest pension and sovereign wealth funds, who have around $6 trillion assets under their management. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the United States of America (USA), Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, the Middle East, Australia, and Singapore, he added.

The focus was on India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy.

India has shown remarkable resilience in this pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring eco-stability, Modi said during his address. India offers democracy, demography, demand and diversity, Prime Minister mentioned. India’s reforms in agriculture open up new exciting possibilities to partner with the farmers, he added.

