NEW DELHI : Maharashtra FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne on Friday said that action will be taken against Patanjali if the company created confusion or misled people that Coronil can cure Covid-19.

On 23 June, Patanjali had launched launched 'Coronil and Swasari', what it claims is the Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19, which they said has been shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

After the news of the launch of claimed Covid cure went viral, Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) took cognizance of the reports and stated that the facts and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the ministry. AYUSH minister earlier said it will soon clear its stance on Patanjali's Coronil.

On Monday though Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said that they had never claimed that coronil never claimed coronavirus and only said that during the trials all the patients who were administered the medicine had recovered.

"We made the combination of Tulsi Giloy Ashwagandha at an advanced level and when the clinical trials were done on the patients of COVID-19, the coronavirus patients were cured. A conspiracy has been hatched against us and if the Ayush Ministry tells us to conduct clinical trials once again then we are ready to face it," Balkrishna sai.

Following this the Ministry of AYUSH had allowed Patanjali to sell coronil but not as a cure for Coronavirus.

Maharashtra had almost immediately ruled out selling of the medicine in the state of 25 June Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted, 'The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of @PypAyurved's 'Coronil' were done at all. An abundant warning to @yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won't allow sale of spurious medicines. #MaharashtraGovtCares #NoPlayingWithLives."

And now Maharashtra FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne has come out and said that Coronil cannot cure coronavirus and action will be taken against the company.

India has experienced a spike in the number of coronavirus cases over the last few weeks and the number of total cases in country as per the latest data stand at 6,25,524. India’s recovery rate currently stands at approximately 60% with 3, 79,892 recoveries. 18,213 people have lost their lives to covid-19.

