Aditya Thackeray named in Disha Salian case: What father told CBI in statement

Six years after the death of his daughter Disha Salian, Satish Salian recorded his statement at the CBI office here on Friday. In his statement, he named Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray and others.

This development comes after the Bombay High Court's September 2 order, which ordered a CBI investigation into Disha Salian's death. The High Court also directed the CBI to register an FIR and record the statement of Disha Salian's father.

Salian, father of the late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha, had approached the High Court raising doubts about the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter. Disha died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malavani area.

CBI recorded Salian's statement Satish Salian lawyer, Nilesh Ojha told Mid-Day that the CBI recorded Salian's statement on Friday following a High Court order.

In his statement, he named Aditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, and others. Salian said that the proceedings in the case will begin in a few days and justice will be served. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that he has provided a comprehensive account of the events surrounding his daughter's death to investigating authorities, reiterating his demand for justice.

"I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days. The truth cannot be defeated. God stands where the truth is; that is why justice will be served," he said.

I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. The truth cannot be defeated.

During an earlier hearing in the case, a Division Bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande raised concerns over the registration of only an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and not an FIR despite the family's allegations of murder.

The court also observed that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR had not been provided to Disha Salian's family even after five years of her death.

Earlier last week, Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, expressed hope in the CBI inquiry, stressing that truth may be troubled but it cannot be defeated.