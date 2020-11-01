'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl singing 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised a four-year-old girl in Mizoram for singing a modern version of the national song "Vande Mataram".Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga who tweeted the video of the girl's rendition of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram' .

Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition. https://t.co/wQjiK3NOY0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

"Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram'," the Mizoram CM tweeted.

Tagging the Mizoram chief minister's tweet and the video of the girl's rendition of Vande Mataram, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition."

Four-year-old Esther Hnamte's rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. The video was uploaded on Esther Hnamte's YouTube channel on October 25. which has over 73,000 subscribers. In a white shirt and black skirt, with a ribbon pinned to the collar, the four-year-old carries the music video with grace. Musician AR Rahman had sung "Vande Mataram" in a more contemporary style in 1997.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via