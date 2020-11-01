'Adorable and admirable': PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl singing 'Vande Mataram'

Four-year-old Esther Hnamte's rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. The video was uploaded on Esther Hnamte's YouTube channel on October 25. which has over 73,000 subscribers. In a white shirt and black skirt, with a ribbon pinned to the collar, the four-year-old carries the music video with grace. Musician AR Rahman had sung "Vande Mataram" in a more contemporary style in 1997.