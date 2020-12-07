‘Aggregator norms a win-win for states, ride-hailing firms’

Right now, cab rides are cheaper due to other reasons. The pandemic has impacted the pricing. In the long run, when we come up with the vaccine, and the economy returns to a normal rate of growth, the imposition of surge price cap will ensure that cabs do not fleece customers. Fifty per cent is quite a good leeway for companies. At the same time, consumers in vulnerable timings and locations will not get fleeced. Consumers should not be at the mercy of companies. That’s the main reason for imposing a cap on surge pricing, while ensuring there is enough leeway for them to make a profit.