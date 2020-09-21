'All possible aid being provided': PM Modi on Bhiwandi building collapse

'All possible aid being provided': PM Modi on Bhiwandi building collapse1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2020, 10:08 AM IST
- 'Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi', PM Modi tweeted
- Seven children and three others were killed after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town today
Seven children and three others were killed after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the building collapse. "Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured," PM Modi tweeted.
The Prime Minister further said that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. "Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," PM Modi's tweet read.
Around 10 persons are still feared trapped after the building caved in at 3.40 am, police said, adding search operations are underway.
A civic official told PTI that the building, located at Narpoli's Patel Compound near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed while the residents were asleep.
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot. NDRF DG S N Pradhan said the team was using a canine squad to search persons trapped in the debris.
It was not known how old was the Jhilani building, as it was called, and if it was in the list of dilapidated structures marked by the civic body, the official said
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated