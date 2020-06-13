Home >News >India >'Almost 1.5 lakh people tested for Covid-19 in India per day': AIIMS Director
Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director (ANI)

'Almost 1.5 lakh people tested for Covid-19 in India per day': AIIMS Director

Updated: 13 Jun 2020, 12:14 AM IST ANI

New Delhi: Almost 1.5 lakh people are being tested for COVID-19 per day in the country and the number is going up each day, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Friday.

Around 10,000-20,000 people were being tested per day until six weeks ago, he added while commenting on the need to test asymptomatic patients.

Speaking about the number of healthcare workers affected by coronavirus at AIIMS, New Delhi, he said, "Number of people who are affected are very few, just one or two..maximum 3 that we can think of. A lot of our healthcare workers feel that the safest area is actually COVID-19 hospitals as they are very well protected there. A large number of cases that we are getting are from the people who are coming from the outside, from the containment zones."

He added that "most of the cases come from security guards and people working in the non-COVID area".

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has witnessed 2,97,535 number of coronavirus cases including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated while 8,498 have died due to COVID-19 till now.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

