Businessman Harsh Goenka has shared a tweet of appreciation for an amazing initiative by a Jharkhand school. When the entire world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, schools have moved to online classes, the teachers in Dumka's Dumarthar village have found a new way to impart education to students who do not have access to smartphones while maintaining social distancing.

"In a village in Jharkhand, blackboards have been placed with social distancing where students write their lessons and the teacher uses a loudspeaker to teach them. 200 students are taught in this special class. Amazing initiative in our incredible India!" Harsh Goenka tweeted.

The tweet has garnered 3.2k 'likes' and comments on the microblogging platform.

"Excellent initiative...Where there is will, there is way...! We just hope this pandemic will be over very soon to see our life on normal track ...Nothing can substitute the sheer ease of fundamentals of normalcy," wrote one Twitter user.

Excellent initiative...Where there is will, there is way...! We just hope this pandemic will be over very soon to see our life on normal track ...Nothing can substitute the sheer ease of fundamentals of normalcy!! — Vijay Pandey (@VickyBindas) October 5, 2020





"It's a wonderful idea. As per the latest UNESCO report, 30% of the poor childrens (worldwide) don't have internet connection and mobile phone to attend their regular classes. This should be replicated everywhere," another remarked.

"Nothing is impossible and where there is a will there is a way, really appreciate hardworking students and mentorship by teachers," wrote another Twitter user.

The teachers have created blackboards on the walls of students' houses to teach them, news agency ANI reported.

"Education has impacted due to COVID-19. Students here did not have smartphones. We started 'shiksha aapke dwaar' (education at your doorstep) to provide education to children while maintaining social distancing. More than 100 blackboards have been created on walls to teach students at their houses," a teacher told ANI.

Dumka Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwar B lauded the initiative and said that she will motivate other teachers to adopt this method.

"Our teachers are adopting new methods. Since schools are closed, content is being sent to students on WhatsApp. But in many areas, there are no smartphones at students' houses. This initiative should be lauded. We will motivate other teachers to adopt this," she said.

Schools and educational institutions in the country are closed in the country since March. However, in the Unlock 5 guidelines, the education ministry released guidelines for the reopening of schools, including for a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the premises, flexibility in attendance, no assessment for up to three weeks and ensuring a smooth transition from home-based schooling during the coronavirus-induced lockdown to formal schooling.

It also asked the states and Union territories to frame their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) for health and safety precautions, based on their local requirements.

