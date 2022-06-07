Assam: After a gap of two years, Ambubachi Mela in Kamakhya temple to return

"Pravritti of the Mela will be performed at 8-15 pm on June 22 and the main door of the temple will be closed from the Pravritti. The main door of the temple will remain close on June 23, 24 and 25 and only rituals will be performed. The door will be opened for devotees on June 26. In the last two years, the Ambubachi Mela was not observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are preparing to observe the mela this year," Kabindra Prasad Sarma said as quoted by news agency ANI. Kabindra Prasad Sarma further said that they will follow COVID-19 protocols to observe the Ambubachi Mela this year.