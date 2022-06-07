Assam: After a gap of two years, Ambubachi Mela in Kamakhya temple to return

Ambubachi Mela: The head priest of the Kamakhya temple Kabindra Prasad Sarma said that after two years of COVID-19 gap the Ambubachi Mela will be observed this year in a festive manner
The annual Ambubachi Mela which is celebrated in the famous Kamakhya Temple in Assam will be held this year from 22 June which was suspended for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The mela was not celebrated at the temple in last two years in festive manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.
The annual Ambubachi Mela was not celebrated at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati in a festive manner in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.
The head priest of the Kamakhya temple Kabindra Prasad Sarma said that after two years of COVID-19 gap the Ambubachi Mela will be observed this year in a festive manner.
"Pravritti of the Mela will be performed at 8-15 pm on June 22 and the main door of the temple will be closed from the Pravritti. The main door of the temple will remain close on June 23, 24 and 25 and only rituals will be performed. The door will be opened for devotees on June 26. In the last two years, the Ambubachi Mela was not observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are preparing to observe the mela this year," Kabindra Prasad Sarma said as quoted by news agency ANI. Kabindra Prasad Sarma further said that they will follow COVID-19 protocols to observe the Ambubachi Mela this year.
The temple management authority is worried after many new COVID-19 cases detected in few states of the country and discussed the matter with the state government and district administration.
