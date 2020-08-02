After Union home minister Amit Shah said he has tested positive for novel coronavirus, several ministers, noted personalities wished him a speedy recovery on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors," the union home minister posted on Twitter today.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote that union home minister will definitely "win this challenge against coronavirus". "Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. You will definitely win over this big challenge of corona virus, I believe so. You will be healthy as soon as possible, this is my prayer to God," he wrote on Twitter.

अमितजी, हर चुनौती के सामने आपकी दृढ़ता और इच्छाशक्ति एक मिसाल रही है। कोरोना वायरस की इस बड़ी चुनौती पर भी आप निश्चित रूप से विजय प्राप्त करेंगे, ऐसा मेरा विश्वास है।



आप जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों, यही मेरी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है। https://t.co/z92S0ZrCVm — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 2, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Amit Shah a speedy recovery. "Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery," Gandhi said on Twitter.

West Bengal chief minister wrote, "Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!"

Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020





"I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished a speedy recovery to the leader. "My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya @AmitShah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this," he tweeted.

JP Nadda, the president of Bharatiya Janata Party also wished Amit Shah speedy recovery from COVID-19 infection.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection today. "He is asymptomatic and clinically stable," a health bulletin from Kauvery hospital mentioned. " Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has also been infected positive for novel coronavirus.

Union minister Babul Supriyo today said he would be going into self-isolation for the next few days as he met Amit Shah recently. "I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules and Protocol," he tweeted.

