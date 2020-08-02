Union minister Babul Supriyo today said he would be going into self-isolation for the next few days as he met Amit Shah recently. "I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules and Protocol," he tweeted.