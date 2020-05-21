'Amphan' gradually weakened into a deep depression over Bangladesh: Govt

The super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’, which crossed West Bengal coast yesterday evening, has now gradually weakened into a deep depression over Bangladesh, said Indian government on Thursday evening.

After crossing West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya (Bangladesh) near Sundarbans between 1530 and 1730 hrs IST of Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, 'Amphan' has weakened into a severe cyclonic storm in the same night (2330 hrs IST) over Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, said the Ministry of Earth Science.

"It further weakened into a cyclonic storm over Bangladesh in the early hours (0230 hrs IST) of today, the 21st May 2020. Subsequently, it weakened into a deep depression and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 21st May, 2020 over Bangladesh near latitude 25.0°N and longitude 89.6°E about 300 km east-northeast of Kolkata, 110 km south-southeast of Dhubri and 80 km south-southeast of Rangpur (Bangladesh)," the government said.

'Amphan' is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a Depression during next three hours and into a well marked low pressure area during subsequent 12 hours, the government further said in a press release.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Thursday said the wind having the speed of 50-60 Kmph is expected in Bangladesh and Meghalaya for the next three hours.

Addressing a press conference with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan, here, Dr Mohapatra said this wind is not expected to cause any structural damage.

"The wind with a speed of 50-60 Kmph is expected in Bangladesh and Meghalaya for the next 3 hours. This is not expected to cause any structural damage, it can at most affect some trees," Mohapatra said.

Dr Mohapatra said that cyclone Amphan has no adverse impact over West Bengal now.

"Rains are expected in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Very to very heavy rainfall is expected in Assam, especially in the western part and in Meghalaya. Winds are expected in Assam and Meghalaya, which can cause damage to trees. Cyclone Amphan has no adverse impact over West Bengal now," he said.

The cyclone that tore into West Bengal has killed 72 people and completely devastated two districts as Kolkata and several parts of the state wore a battered look on Thursday a day after the storm left thousands of people homeless, washed away bridges and swamped low-lying areas.

The fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in 100 years that destroyed mud houses and agriculture crops, and uprooted trees and electric poles also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts. Odisha government officials estimated it has affected around 44.8 lakh people in the state.

Share Via