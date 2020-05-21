'Amphan' gradually weakened into a deep depression over Bangladesh: Govt

"It further weakened into a cyclonic storm over Bangladesh in the early hours (0230 hrs IST) of today, the 21st May 2020. Subsequently, it weakened into a deep depression and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 21st May, 2020 over Bangladesh near latitude 25.0°N and longitude 89.6°E about 300 km east-northeast of Kolkata, 110 km south-southeast of Dhubri and 80 km south-southeast of Rangpur (Bangladesh)," the government said.