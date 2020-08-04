'An exercise in political absurdity', says India on Pak's new 'political' map

Pakistan’s move also comes against the backdrop of India and China engaged in a border standoff with tensions running high since May when New Delhi detected multiple intrusions into Indian territory by the Chinese army. Talks at the level of diplomats and senior military commanders have not been able to break the stalemate with Chinese soldiers entrenched in what is seen as within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. Chinese troops are also preventing Indian patrols from reaching earlier designated patrolling limits in the Depsang plains. At two places while the two countries have established buffer zones – keeping the troops apart to ensure tensions are kept low – at a third point of friction, soldiers of the two countries were only a kilometer apart. This is despite agreement at talks to disengage and move away to reduce tensions, say Indian officials.