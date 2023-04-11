In significant decisions, the Election Commission on Monday recognised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the recognition from Nationalist Congress Party, CPI and Trinamool Congress.

A day after party attained the national party status, Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed his supporters and said that all "anti-national forces" that want to halt the country's progress are against the AAP. During his address, he also remembered Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who are currently behind bar.

"Anti-national forces worked to put Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain behind bars, he said. Their fault was that one gave wings to the dreams of poor children while other made treatment free for all.

Describing the AAP's newly-acquired status of a national party in a short span of 10 years as a "miraculous and incredible" achievement, Kejriwal said it brings with it a huge responsibility as well. He added that the party has shown how elections can be won with honesty.

He urged people to join the AAP in order to make India the number one country in the world. He said the AAP's ideology is based on three pillars -- die-hard honesty, patriotism and humanity -- adding that the aim of the party is to make India the number one country in the world.

"It is time to remember the AAP's ideology. There are three pillars of the AAP's ideology -- kattar imandari (die-hard honesty), kattar patriotism and humanity," Kejriwal said.

He thanked all those who contributed to the AAP's growth and helped it achieve the national party status, and remembered his party colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who are currently lodged in jail.

Kejriwal told the AAP volunteers to be prepared to go to jail if need be and said those who are scared of it should quit the party.

AAP was given national party status based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab. This recognition makes the party eligible for contesting elections in all states and territories of India, and also grants it certain benefits, including access to reserved party symbols, more free airtime on state-run media outlets during elections, and greater funding from the government. The recognition of the AAP as a national party is a significant milestone for the party, as it seeks to expand its presence across India. The party has often been criticised for its lack of a clear ideology and its tendency to focus on personality-based politics, but it has also gained popularity for its emphasis on issues such as anti-corruption, education, and healthcare