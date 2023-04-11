AAP was given national party status based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab. This recognition makes the party eligible for contesting elections in all states and territories of India, and also grants it certain benefits, including access to reserved party symbols, more free airtime on state-run media outlets during elections, and greater funding from the government. The recognition of the AAP as a national party is a significant milestone for the party, as it seeks to expand its presence across India. The party has often been criticised for its lack of a clear ideology and its tendency to focus on personality-based politics, but it has also gained popularity for its emphasis on issues such as anti-corruption, education, and healthcare

