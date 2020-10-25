'B.M.Dablu': Anand Mahindra cracks up internet with this 'vocal for local' post

'B.M.Dablu': Anand Mahindra cracks up internet with this 'vocal for local' post1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2020, 02:33 PM IST
Mahindra group chairman's latest tweet, shared as the '#sundaybest', has left scores of Twitteratis smiling
Anand Mahindra's Twitter timeline is filled with emotion, inspiration, stories and humour. Mahindra group chairman's latest tweet, shared as the '#sundaybest', has left scores of Twitteratis smiling. "This is a #sundaybest post: Someone definitely vocal for local, but longing to be global," Mahindra tweeted with a photo of a passenger bus.
The text written on the front mirror of the bus -B.M.DABLU -is homonym for a popular German luxury car brand.
Anand Mahindra's witty take on 'vocal for local' cracked up many of his followers. After the post, Twitteratis started sharing their own version of the 'B.M.DABLU'.
Pressure cooker coffee machine.
Sardar's Fish and Chicken
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.