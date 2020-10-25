Home >News >India >'B.M.Dablu': Anand Mahindra cracks up internet with this 'vocal for local' post
'B.M.Dablu': Anand Mahindra cracks up internet with this 'vocal for local' post

1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2020, 02:33 PM IST Staff Writer

Mahindra group chairman's latest tweet, shared as the '#sundaybest', has left scores of Twitteratis smiling

Anand Mahindra's Twitter timeline is filled with emotion, inspiration, stories and humour. Mahindra group chairman's latest tweet, shared as the '#sundaybest', has left scores of Twitteratis smiling. "This is a #sundaybest post: Someone definitely vocal for local, but longing to be global," Mahindra tweeted with a photo of a passenger bus.

The text written on the front mirror of the bus -B.M.DABLU -is homonym for a popular German luxury car brand.

Anand Mahindra's witty take on 'vocal for local' cracked up many of his followers. After the post, Twitteratis started sharing their own version of the 'B.M.DABLU'.

Pressure cooker coffee machine.

Sardar's Fish and Chicken

