Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >'B.M.Dablu': Anand Mahindra cracks up internet with this 'vocal for local' post
Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra

'B.M.Dablu': Anand Mahindra cracks up internet with this 'vocal for local' post

1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Staff Writer

Mahindra group chairman's latest tweet, shared as the '#sundaybest', has left scores of Twitteratis smiling

Anand Mahindra's Twitter timeline is filled with emotion, inspiration, stories and humour. Mahindra group chairman's latest tweet, shared as the '#sundaybest', has left scores of Twitteratis smiling. "This is a #sundaybest post: Someone definitely vocal for local, but longing to be global," Mahindra tweeted with a photo of a passenger bus.

Anand Mahindra's Twitter timeline is filled with emotion, inspiration, stories and humour. Mahindra group chairman's latest tweet, shared as the '#sundaybest', has left scores of Twitteratis smiling. "This is a #sundaybest post: Someone definitely vocal for local, but longing to be global," Mahindra tweeted with a photo of a passenger bus.

The text written on the front mirror of the bus -B.M.DABLU -is homonym for a popular German luxury car brand.

The text written on the front mirror of the bus -B.M.DABLU -is homonym for a popular German luxury car brand.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Anand Mahindra's witty take on 'vocal for local' cracked up many of his followers. After the post, Twitteratis started sharing their own version of the 'B.M.DABLU'.

Pressure cooker coffee machine.

Sardar's Fish and Chicken

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.