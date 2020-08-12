Home >News >India >'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli and family test negative for COVID-19
'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli and family test negative for COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2020, 08:31 PM IST ANI

Two weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus with his entire family, 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli on Wednesday said that he and his family have now tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Rajamouli took to Twitter to share the health update with his fans and said that he and his family have no symptoms after two weeks of quarantine.

"Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us," he tweeted.

The ace filmmaker went on to share that he and his family have been advised by the doctors to wait for at least three weeks to check if they can donate blood plasma.

"Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation," his tweet further read.

Rajamouli and his family have been under home quarantine since last two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

The director, who predominantly works in the Telugu cinema industry, is widely popular for helming epic hit 'Baahubali' sequel, romantic flick 'Magadheera', and many more.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

