'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli and his family test Covid-19 positive

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently under home quarantine as prescribed by the doctors. The 'Baahubali' director shared the information on his Twitter handle and informed that they all underwent for coronavirus test after developing "slight fever" a few days ago, which subsided by itself.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently under home quarantine as prescribed by the doctors. The 'Baahubali' director shared the information on his Twitter handle and informed that they all underwent for coronavirus test after developing "slight fever" a few days ago, which subsided by itself.

"My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors." he said.

"My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors." he said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

In a subsequent tweet, the 46-year-old director said he and his kin are asymptomatic and "feeling better". They are, however, following all the precautions and instructions.....Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we

SS Rajamouli, who predominantly works in the Telugu cinema industry, is best known for directing the Baahubali films, which emerged as absolute blockbusters at the box office. The films starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in lead roles and Anushka Shetty. He is also known for romantic flick 'Magadheera', and other films like 'Sye', 'Vikramarkudu', 'Chhatrapati' and many more.

A few weeks ago, Tamil actor Vishal and his father tested positive for Covid-19. At present, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai. They have been hospitalised since July 11. On Monday, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya, who were also admitted at Nanavati Hospital, were discharged after testing negative for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh witnessed its worst single day spike of coronavirus on Wednesday, 10,000 plus cases, as the other southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also reported high daily numbers, although they saw a dip in the infections. The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry was 24,855 on Wednesday.