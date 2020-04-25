Industrialist Anand Mahindra today said re-opening of neighbourhood shops, which are the backbone of a community, will improve their chances of survival and boost the morale of the people. In a late-night order on Friday, Ministry of Home Affairs ( MHA ) had allowed all shops in residential areas, except those in malls, to re-open from today with certain guidelines.

"Excellent. Neighbourhood stores are the backbone of a community. They are the most vulnerable to the financial stress of a lockdown. Their re-opening will improve their chances of survival and boost our morale as well! I hope they will also be able to make home deliveries," Anand Mahindra tweeted out.

The new order comes after a month of nationwide extended lockdown to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus which has infected 24,506 and killed 775 people till date.

The relaxations will however not apply to Covid-19 hotspots and containment areas.

According to the Home Ministry order, "In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open."

And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open.

"The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas," added the ministry.

The Ministry has also clarified that sale of liquor and other items continue to be prohibited as specified in the national directives for Covid-19 management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the transmission of the virus, which was later extended till May 3. All services, including public transport, schools, colleges and shopping malls, have been closed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.





