‘Bankruptcy code has balanced rights of creditors and debtors’

Since the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) came into force in 2016, India’s corporate turnaround ecosystem underwent a massive change, making rescue of sinking companies quicker and less painful with lower chances of distressed assets losing value. Quicker resolution meant major shareholders could no longer seek refuge under procedural delays and chances of them losing control over their business became real. But is the IBC, designed for normal times, fit for an economy ravaged by a pandemic? In an interview, M.S. Sahoo, chairperson, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), who had served in senior positions at the finance ministry, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), said several new flexible business turnaround options are being added to the code in view of the extraordinary circumstances. Besides, under a proposed scheme, owners of small businesses could retain control even during bankruptcy proceedings and not be forced to leave the company’s affairs to an administrator. Edited excerpts: