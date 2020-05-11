'Barest minimum' reservation counters to open at railway stations for spl trains

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Monday said "barest minimum" reservation counters shall be opened at railway stations for the 30 special trains (15 pairs of trains) announced on Sunday. These counters will be at stations from where trains will originate or terminate or have stoppages enroute and for booking of only ticket holders who are sitting as well as former MPs, MLAs/MLCs, freedom fighters, Railway employees with free privilege pass or duty pass.

Booking under general quota, however, shall be permitted only through IRCTC website or its mobile app.

In these special trains, reservation quota of two berths in 3AC has been earmarked for Divyangjans (differently abled) and two berths in 1AC, four berths in 2AC for sitting and former MPs.

Also, to discourage non-essential travel during the pandemic, no concessional Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and Passenger Reservation System (PRS) tickets for all categories of passengers except students, four categories of Divyangjan (differently abled) and 11 categories of patients shall be issued.

There shall be no concessions for senior citizens.

The special trains will run between New Delhi and all major cities across the country: Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

On May 12, three trains will begin from New Delhi terminating at Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur. One each will begin from Howrah, Rajendra Nagar (Patna), Bengaluru, Mumbai Central and Ahemedabad, all terminating at Delhi.

On May 13, nine trains will be operated -- eight of them starting from New Delhi and terminating at Howrah, Rajendra Nagar (Patna), Jammu Tawi, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Ranchi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The ninth is a special train from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi.

The railways will run five trains on May 14 from Dibrugarh, Jammu Tawi, Bilaspur and Ranchi to the national capital and one from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar.

Three trains are scheduled on May 15, two of them from Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai Central and one from New Delhi to Madgaon.

On May 17, when the current lockdown is slated to end, a train is scheduled from Madgaon to New Delhi and one from New Delhi to Secunderabad.

The sole run from May 18 is a train from Agartala to New Delhi while two trains are scheduled on May 20 -- New Delhi to Agartala and Secunderabad to New Delhi.

These special trains will have only AC classes i.e. first, second and third AC and the fares will be equivalent to Rajdhani trains.





