With the onset of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the nation that this is not the time to be careless as the novel coronavirus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit. "If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children and the elderly at risk," the prime minister said.

"We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended, but the virus is still there," he said.

Businessman Anand Mahindra also echoed the thoughts and wrote, "“Wahan tufan bhi haar jaatey hain, Jahan kashtiyan zidd pe hoti hain." Enjoy the festival season. But be ziddi... wear a mask, maintain your social distance...And one day soon, our boats will find safe harbour..." industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted.

We should continue to be careful and not be callous until a vaccine is found, Modi said.

The prime minister said the government is making all efforts to ensure that a vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian.

"We all must remember, there can be no laxity till a medicine is found," Modi said.

