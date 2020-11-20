'Best deshbhakti': Kejriwal urges AAP members to distribute free masks

Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal , urged his AAP leaders, councillors and other volunteers to visit public places and distribute free masks to those not wearing them.

Taking it to Twitter, he said, "Lets join hands to stop spread of corona."

Dear AAP MLAs, MPs, councillors, volunteers,



Go to public places n distribute free masks to those not wearing a mask. Today, this is the best deshbhakti n manav sewa.



I urge all political parties also to ask their volunteers to do this



Lets join hands to stop spread of corona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 20, 2020

The AAP leader has also asked other political party members and their volunteers to do the same.

In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus at markets, Kejriwal met with the members of the market associations in order to discuss and ensure COVID appropriate behaviour will be followed. The members of the associations have also assured him that they will provide free masks to whoever is not wearing a mask in the markets.

Kejriwal also assured the markets will remain open after announcing earlier this week that the Delhi government will send a proposal to the Centre asking to shut down the markets violating COVID rules.

"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the Central government, that if required, Delhi Government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and these market places are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot," Kejriwal said at a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

He also announced more measures on Thursday amid surging number of coronavirus cases. The fine for people not wearing a mask has been increased to ₹2000 from ₹500.

Kejriwal has also requested private hospitals in the national capital to reserve most of their beds from patients suffering from Covid-19. After declaring a national holiday on November 20 on the occasion of Chhath Puja, Kejriwal urged the public to celebrate at their homes. The Delhi Disaster Control Committee (DDMC) has also ordered that no Chhath Puja celebrations will take place in public areas.

The total number of COVID cases in Delhi has reached 5,10,630 after reporting 7,546 fresh cases on Thursday while the total number of recoveries is now 4,59,368.

