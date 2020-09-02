Home >News >India >'Betrayal of trust': Mamata writes to PM Modi over GST imbroglio
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

'Betrayal of trust': Mamata writes to PM Modi over GST imbroglio

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 04:07 PM IST PTI

'Centre's decision not to compensate states for GST seems to be an attempt to undermine spirit of cooperative federalism,' writes West Bengal CM in a letter to PM Modi

Kolkata: Depriving states of GST compensation is an "attempt to undermine federalism", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Urging the prime minister not to belie the trust between the states and the Centre on the issue, Banerjee asked him "not to allow an insufferable blow to the federalist polity of the nation by depriving the states of the GST compensation".

"I am deeply anguished by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imbroglio which tantamounts to a betrayal of the trust and moral responsibility of the Government of India towards the states, violating the very premise of federalism.

"This is a travesty and an abrogation of the fundamental basis on which the states gave up 70 per cent of their taxing powers, including the entire VAT regime, to usher in the GST regime," Banerjee said in the four-page letter.

The chief minister added that the "agreed formula" for giving up taxing powers was the promise of full compensation of shortfall in GST collection for five years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
We have to work and fight together against Central government, says Congress President Sonia Gandhi at opposition Chief Ministers' meeting (Photo: ANI)

Mamata Banerjee urges all CMs to together move SC for postponing NEET, JEE exams

3 min read . 26 Aug 2020
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac’s budget speech showed the state’s revenues are flat or falling, while spending is up. Photo: HT

No compromise on states getting full GST compensation: Thomas Isaac

6 min read . 12:22 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout