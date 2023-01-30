The Congress rally was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium amid tight security and heavy snowfall. In a show of opposition strength, leaders of several national and regional parties on Monday braved snowfall and bone-chilling cold to share the stage with Congress leaders at a rally organised to mark the culmination of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Besides Congress president Mallikarjun Karge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP was also joined by leaders from DMK, JMM, BSP, NC, PDP, CPI, RSP, VCK and IUML.

Here are 5 quotes from Rahul Gandhi during his address:

While addressing the people, Gandhi said that he was warned that he might get attack in Kashmir. “Security people had told me to go to Kashmir in a vehicle & not on foot. 3-4 days back, admin told me that if I go on foot, grenade would be hurled at me...I thought to give an opportunity to those who hate me, to change colour of my white t-shirt to red," he said. He added that “My family taught me, and Gandhi ji taught me to live fearlessly, otherwise, that is not living. But it happened just as I expected, the people of J&K didn't give me a grenade but only love."

Rahul Gandhi further said that, “I can guarantee you that no BJP leader can walk like this in Jammu and Kashmir. They will not do it, not because they won't be allowed to but because they are scared."

Recalling the moments when he was informed about the assassination of his grandmother and father, the former Congress president said the inciters of violence will never understand that pain. "Those who incite violence – like Modiji, Amit Shahji, the BJP and the RSS – will never understand this pain. The family of an Army man will understand, the family of the CRPF personnel who were killed in Pulwama will understand, Kashmiris will understand that pain when one gets that call. "The aim of the yatra is to end the phone calls announcing the deaths of loved ones -- be it a soldier, a CRPF jawan or any Kashmiri," he added.

Gandhi also narrated a story of four children whom he met during the Yatra, and said that they were beggers who did not wear sweaters, shivering in winters, which inspired him not to do the same during the yatra. "I learned a lot. One day, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I've to walk for 6-7 hrs more & it'll be difficult. But a young girl came running to me and said that she has written something for me. She hugged me and ran away. I started reading it," Gandhi said. "She wrote, "I can see your knee is hurting because when you put pressure on that leg, it shows on your face. I can't walk with you but I'm walking beside you from my heart because I know you're walking for me and my future. Right at that moment, my pain vanished," he added.

During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions. Earlier in the day, Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' camp site.

With the rally, the curtains have come down on the yatra that traversed a dozen states and two Union territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year in Kanyakumari.

(With inputs from agencies)