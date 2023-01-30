Gandhi also narrated a story of four children whom he met during the Yatra, and said that they were beggers who did not wear sweaters, shivering in winters, which inspired him not to do the same during the yatra. "I learned a lot. One day, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I've to walk for 6-7 hrs more & it'll be difficult. But a young girl came running to me and said that she has written something for me. She hugged me and ran away. I started reading it," Gandhi said. "She wrote, "I can see your knee is hurting because when you put pressure on that leg, it shows on your face. I can't walk with you but I'm walking beside you from my heart because I know you're walking for me and my future. Right at that moment, my pain vanished," he added.