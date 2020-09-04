'Big probability' of India, China defence ministers meeting this evening: Report

There is a "big probability" that the defence ministers of China and India will meet in Moscow amid renewed border tensions, the editor-in-chief of influential Chinese newspaper Global Times said on Friday.

It will be the first high-level meeting between the two sides after the border row escalated in eastern Ladakh in early May though External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held telephonic talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the row.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday evening in Moscow on the sidelines of a ministerial meet of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), government sources said.

Hu Xijin said on his official account on Twitter that arrangements for such a meeting between China's Wei Fenghe and India's Rajnath Singh "has made progress", without citing sources.

Will the Chinese and Indian defense ministers meet in Moscow? Based on what I know, this arrangement between the two sides has made progress. The meeting between Wei Fenghe and Rajnath Singh has a big probability to be held. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 4, 2020

The two men are expected to be attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries' defence ministers in the Russian capital.

Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghe are currently in Moscow to attend a meeting of SCO defence ministers on Friday.

According to information, the Chinese side conveyed to the Indian mission its keenness to have a meeting between the two defence ministers.

However, there is no official confirmation about it.

Tensions flared in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake four days back when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following the Chinese attempts.

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane is currently on a two-day visit to Ladakh to carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation in the region in view of the Chinese attempts.

India on Thursday said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a "direct result" of Chinese actions aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region, and asserted that the only way forward to resolve it was through negotiations.

The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) that squarely put the blame on China for the prolonged border standoff came even as Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat asserted that India's armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in "best suitable ways".





