In historic moments for the Indian Air Force, the first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft has arrived at the Indian Air Force airbase in Ambala after covering 7,000 km's distance from France.

The fighter jets will be part of the No. 17 Squadron of the Air Force, also known as the ''Golden Arrows".

"The Birds have landed safely in Ambala. The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the @IAF_MCC," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

WATCH: The touchdown of Rafale at Ambala

The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/e3OFQa1bZY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020





Water salute will be given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase in Haryana.

These fighter aircraft are flown by pilots of the 17 Golden Arrows led by Commanding Officer Group Captain Harkirat Singh along with other pilots, Wing Commanders MK Singh, R Kataria, Sidhu and Arun. Harkirat Singh is also likely to be the first pilot to touchdown at the base in Ambala.

The much-awaited Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on 27 July. Nearly four years ago, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France for 36 Rafale jets under a ₹59,000-crore deal to boost the IAF's combat capabilities.

The fleet landed at Al Dhafra airbase on Monday in the UAE after flying for over seven hours from the Merignac airbase. It was the only stopover by the jets while flying from France to India.

The jets were also re-fuelled mid-air from a French tanker at a height of 30,000 feet.

The five aircraft landing in India include two twin seater trainer aircraft and three single seat fighter aircraft. Besides Ambala, a second lot of Rafales are to be stationed at the Hashimara air force station in West Bengal. Deliveries of the aircraft are expected to be completed by late 2021.

The Rafale fighter jets are capable of carrying a range of highly effective weapons, including the Meteor air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile.

Besides the missile systems, the Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low-band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems among others.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via