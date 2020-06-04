In pursuit of justice for the custodial death of George Floyd, violent protesters in United States of America(USA) desecrated a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

The locals in the area told ANI that some unruly elements of the #BlackLivesMatters protesters graffitied Gandhi's statue with profanities through spray paints. The status was later covered up and an investigation launched by the local Park Police in charge of protection of monuments in the area.

US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, has apologised for the vandalism of the statue. "So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies," Ambassador said.

"Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better," he tweeted.

Sources told ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

However, further details into the matter are awaited.

Almost every city in the United States has been marred by violent protests following the death of black American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis in Minnesota. The initial protests against police brutality and racism in various cities in the United States were soon replaced by incidents of violence across the country.

With agency inputs

