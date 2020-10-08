Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today extended greetings to the air warriors and their families on the 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF)."I am confident that the IAF will always guard the nation's skies, come what may. Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always," Rajnath SIngh tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the defence minister wrote, "The Nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. We remain committed to enhancement of IAF's combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation."

In a series of tweets, the defence minister wrote, "The Nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. We remain committed to enhancement of IAF's combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation."

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 88th anniversary today. Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force. The special occasion will be celebrated with a ceremonial parade and flypast involving a variety of aircraft at the Hindon airbase.

Ahead of IAF day, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal on Wednesday.

The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft will be part of the IAF Day parade, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.