Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer turned education reformer, has justified his boycott call for all the Chinese products, in a new video released Sunday. The second video of a two part series - named 'China ko Jawaab' - answers the users queries and doubts related to the feasibility of boycott call of the Chinese products.

Wangchuck on being asked if boycotting China is not akin to spreading hatred, says the problem is with the expansionist attitude of the Chinese govt which indulges in exploitation, not with the people of China.

Wangchuk, the man who inspired the Amir Khan's character in 3 Idiots, says that it can't go on as business as usual for China because of its engagements in exploitation of millions of bonded laborers, its killing of Tibetan Buddhists and demolition of temples and Maths, and also reflected towards the suffering of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

He pointed out the debt-trap diplomacy of China in Sri Lanka and how Hambantota port is almost sold to the Chinese industries. "Pakistan is trapped in so much debt that it will become slave of the Chinese regime," he added.

Wangchuk also alleges that Chinese forces have intruded tens of kilometres into the Ladakh boundaries since the 1962 Sino-Indo War. "The herdsman in Ladakh have lost their grassland, where will they take their sheep and goats?," asks Wangchuck.

He likened the Chinese goods boycott call to Bal Gangadhar Tilak-promoted Swadeshi Movement of 1905.

Wangchuck also suggested that the movement should be people driven as the govts have protocols and rules to be followed. "Citizens have option to rule out the products because customers are the king, and no one will have the authority to ask any questions to the consumers," he said.

The social innovator is turning out be huge proponent of boycott China call after his recent videos garnered millions of views across the social media platforms.

Wangchuk's second video has been set in Ladakh with the Himalayas and river Sindhu in the backdrop.

