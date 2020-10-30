Three BJP workers, including a local youth wing leader, were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports. The party workers were travelling in a car when terrorists fired at them in YK Pora area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the killing of the BJP workers, and said they were bright youngsters doing excellent work there.

"I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K," Modi said in a tweet.

I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace. https://t.co/uSfsUP3n3W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

"My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace," he tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the targeted killing. He wrote, "Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time."

PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted.

"Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI's ill thought out policies," the PDP chief wrote.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot in YK Pora area of Kulgam district late 29 October evening.

"Today at about 2020 hours, Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at village YK Pora, where terrorists had fired upon three BJP workers. Senior police officers reached at the crime spot," the police said in a statement.

The trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

