‘Building infra via debt funds can revive India’

Policymakers who consider building infrastructure stock need to look at potential macro-economic and fiscal consequences, the authors hold in the chapter titled ‘Boosting Infrastructure in Emerging Asia’. “Boosting spending on infrastructure can raise growth in the short term by stimulating aggregate demand. It can also shore up potential growth in the long term as better infrastructure promotes the economy’s productivity. Nonetheless, the spending boost can result in higher fiscal deficits and public debt if financed by borrowing, which can also crowd out private investment. Alternatively, a tax-financed spending boost can prevent increasing public debt, but the growth stimulus can be dampened by higher taxes on domestic demand or labour supply," they say.