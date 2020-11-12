'Buy local' emerges as flavour of festive season as companies promote small biz

New Delhi: "Buy local" seems to be the key theme this festive season as digital platforms are seen heavily promoting small businesses. Google, for instance, has been running television campaign about discovering small businesses through search while Instagram has partnered with Kareena Kapoor Khan to promote small and medium businesses (SMBs) on the photo sharing platform. A part of Amazon India festive campaign has been created around supporting local businesses and karigars (craftsmen) this Diwali as its ads urge customers to buy local.