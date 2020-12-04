'Can vaccinate Delhi's population in few weeks' time': Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the Arvind Kejriwal -led AAP government has the capacity to vaccinate the entire population of the national capital in a few weeks' time.

Jain said that this will be done via mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals in the city when coronavirus vaccines will be provided.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Delhi Health Minister said, "We have the capacity to vaccinate Delhi's population in a few weeks’ time, through mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries, hospitals, when vaccines are provided to us."

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 3,734 fresh coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall count of cases in the national capital to 5,82,058, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The death toll due to the deadly virus has reached 9,424 with 82 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

As Delhi witnessed 4,834 fresh recoveries, the total count of recovered patients in the national capital touched 5,43,514. Currently, there are 29,120 active cases of coronavirus in the city.

The health department said that around 33,298 coronavirus tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate in here is 8.95% while the fatality rate is 1.62%.

