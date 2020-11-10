'Canine cam': Mahindra shares witty post on how dog helps in reverse parking

Inspiration can be mustered from everywhere possible. And industrialist Anand Mahindra found an adorable one for reverse parking sensor or cameras for cars.

In a video shared by the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra showcases a unique method to replace reverse parking sensors and camera – the doggo way.

A roughly 30-second video shared by Mahindra shows how a dog, through its skills, was able to guide a car driver to reverse park almost as precisely as any other technology. Calling the technique 'Canine-cam', Anand Mahindra seemed rather amused and surprised by the animal's skill "despite the deluge of technology" and wondered if his company's Research Valley ever gave a thought to such a brilliant and adorable way to park.

"I don’t believe our Research Valley is working on this kind of reverse parking sensor/camera. But perhaps we should look at such a ‘canine-cam.’ Despite the deluge of technology, we’ll always value human-centred (pooch-centred?) experiences!"Mahindra wrote on Twitter while attaching the video.

I don’t believe our Research Valley is working on this kind of reverse parking sensor/camera 😊 But perhaps we should look at such a ‘canine-cam.’ Despite the deluge of technology, we’ll always value human-centred (pooch-centred?) experiences! pic.twitter.com/fszbxfWZLE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 10, 2020

Within an hour of sharing the video on Twitter, the post garnered over 7,000 likes and more than 90 comments. Everyone on Twitter seemed amused by the doggo's skills. Some even shared videos of other trained dogs with unique skills.

Anand Mahindra has always been fond of dogs. In a witty post shared by the industrialist some days ago, Mahindra shared this video on his Twitter handle and it has been a source of laughter for many. The video showed two distinct styles of working out. What’s adorable was that these styles are demonstrated by two adorable dogs.

