'Canine cam': Mahindra shares witty post on how dog helps in reverse parking

A roughly 30-second video shared by Mahindra shows how a dog, through its skills, was able to guide a car driver to reverse park almost as precisely as any other technology. Calling the technique 'Canine-cam', Anand Mahindra seemed rather amused and surprised by the animal's skill "despite the deluge of technology" and wondered if his company's Research Valley ever gave a thought to such a brilliant and adorable way to park.