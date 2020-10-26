‘China should not mistake India’s benevolence for weakness’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday came out in support of the National Democratic Alliance government in the ongoing border dispute with China. The benevolence of India and friendly ties with neighbours should not be considered a weakness, he said.

The defence forces, the government, and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China’s efforts to invade Indian territory, Bhagwat told “swayamsevaks" on the occasion of Vijayadashami and the foundation day of the RSS, the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The message sent by our leaders with a sense of self-respect and the indomitable patience of our citizens must compel China to reform its attitude, but if push comes to shove, we will not fall short of alertness, firmness, and readiness," said Bhagwat in Nagpur.

It was natural for India to have friendly ties with all countries, especially neighbouring countries, but the forces that are trying to disintegrate India would have realized by now that they will not succeed, he said.

“We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. However, mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us with brute force is unacceptable. Our reckless detractors should know this by now," the RSS chief said.

The only way to neutralize the threat from China is to become economically and strategically stronger and the government and policy makers were moving in this direction, Bhagwat said.

“Rising above China economically and strategically, securing cooperative ties with our neighbours and improving international relations is the only way to neutralize the expansionist aspirations of China and our present policies seem to be charting those very horizons," he said in his 80-minute address.

The RSS chief supported the government’s move over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Parliament. The Supreme Court judgment on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is a welcome step and all communities and people accepted the decision while maintaining social harmony and peace, Bhagwat said.

.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via