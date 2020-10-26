‘China should not mistake India’s benevolence for weakness’

The defence forces, the government, and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China’s efforts to invade Indian territory, Bhagwat told “swayamsevaks" on the occasion of Vijayadashami and the foundation day of the RSS, the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The message sent by our leaders with a sense of self-respect and the indomitable patience of our citizens must compel China to reform its attitude, but if push comes to shove, we will not fall short of alertness, firmness, and readiness," said Bhagwat in Nagpur.