'Chronic food insecurity' among poor due to lockdown: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday wrote to Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi raising the issue of ‘chronic food insecurity’ faced by lakhs of people owing to the national lockdown and suggested ways to tackle it. This is Gandhi's fourth letter to Modi since the 21-day lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Making a case for free access to food entitlements, Gandhi’s key suggestions on Monday included extending 10 kg grains per person to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries for three months till September this year, for six months for those who do not have ration cards and releasing of food grains to states.

“Lakhs of vulnerable people across the country face chronic food insecurity due to the lockdown. This is tragic given that India has large buffer stock of food grains precisely for exigencies like the current pandemic," she said in her letter dated Monday to Modi. Gandhi added she welcomed the union government’s decision to provide free 5 kg grain per person in addition to the entitlements under the (NFSA) from April to June.

“10 kg grains per person may be provided free of cost, for a period of 6 months, to those who may be facing food insecurity but not holding ration cards. I would like to bring to your notice that all migrant labour who have been facing acute distress may not be holding NFSA cards. In addition, many deserving people have been excluded from the NFSA lists," she added.

Several states, over the last few weeks, have been taking steps to tackle the problem of agricultural produce and many have requested the union government to bring a special package for the farming section. Gandhi on also said the release of food grains to the states would help create storage space with Food Corporation of India (FCI) ahead of procurement of Rabi wheat and rice.

In the past few weeks, Gandhi has written letters to Modi to draw the union government’s attention towards plight of migrants, farmers, daily wagers, small and medium scale enterprises among others, while making key suggestions.

Share Via