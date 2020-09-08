'Clone trains' poised to boost railways revenue

NEW DELHI : In a first, Indian Railways will soon run ‘clone’ or duplicate trains on high-demand routes for waitlisted passengers. The proposed step will not only ensure availability of on-demand trains, but also help the national transporter boost revenues at a time when the passenger segment earnings declined due to the covid-19 outbreak.

These trains will run ahead of the departure of already operating special trains. However, the travel time and the stoppages will be lesser. The railways plans to start these clone trains in a phased manner in the next 15 days.

“We have been monitoring occupancy all trains. Where we feel that the occupancy has increased and more waitlist is for over 10 days, for those trains, we will run clone or duplicate trains. These trains will run ahead of existing trains, so that for the particular train, waitlist is not there," railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav had said earlier.

A senior government official told Mint that this is an opportune time to introduce these duplicate trains as the national transporter will now have more clarity on the exact demand, based on which it can offer productive routes for these trains. “It is better to run trains on routes where there is more demand, than keeping the assets idle. We tried to implement this earlier, but not enough path was available," the official said.

“The clone trains will be primarily 3AC trains and run ahead of the already operating special trains. Operation of clone trains will be widely publicized for the benefit of prospective passengers. The routes are being finalized," railway ministry spokesperson DJ Narain told Mint.

Indian railways had suspended all passenger trains services due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from 25th March. However, it resumed services in a staggered manner, with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from 1st May. Thereafter, it started 230 special trains across the country. It will run another 80 special trains from September 12. The additional trains were announced keeping in mind the covid-19 situtation, and also to allow reverse migration of workers to urban areas for work, with the country entering into Unlock 4.0.

“Running clone trains is a welcome step. Starting with Shramik Specials, followed by more than 300 special trains and then taking a measured decision on clone trains is the right sequence of unlocking railway services. These measures will also help in regaining revenue that used to come from passenger services," Rajaji Meshram, Partner at E&Y said.

