`CM Uddhav Thackeray wants jumbo COVID treatment facility in Pune by Aug 20'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Pune district administration to set up its first jumbo COVID-19 treatment centre by August 20.

The district and civic administrations in Pune have decided to set up three jumbo treatment facilities (each with 600 oxygenated beds and 200 ventilator beds) to resolve the issue of shortage of hospital beds.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told PTI that Thackeray, who held a review meeting, instructed that the first jumbo facility in Pune should be ready by August 20, and other two facilities should be created soon after that.

The chief minister also instructed that private labs carrying out COVID-19 tests should inform the municipal corporations first about positive reports instead of sharing the information with the patients directly.

"I will issue an order to this effect on Friday," said Ram.

