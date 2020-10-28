NEW DELHI : China on Wednesday slammed the US for what it called violation of “the norms of international relations and basic principles of diplomacy" and instigating countries against Beijing.

In a statement, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said it exposed Washington’s “cold war mentality and ideological bias."

“The Chinese side expresses its firm opposition to it," the statement said.

The comments were a reaction to US Secretaries of State and Defence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper respectively, calling out China’s aggression against its neighbours in Asia as the world has been focussed on dealing with the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic spread.

Pompeo in particular made a pointed reference to the 20 Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese People’s liberation Army soldiers in Galwan in Ladakh in June and said that the US will stand with India. That Pompeo and Esper travelled to India for the India US 2+2 Talks in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic could be read as a show of US support to India when it is in the midst of military stand-off with China in Ladakh.

One of the key pacts signed during the visit of Pompeo and Esper was one that allows India to access satellite based real time intelligence on the positions and movements of hostile forces during any potential border conflict — a development that must have not gone unnoticed in Beijing.

Besides New Delhi Pompeo is traveling to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia on a Asia trip seen as aimed at bolstering support against an aggressive China.

“It is known to all that China has been unswervingly committed to peaceful development and developed friendly cooperation with our neighbours based on mutual respect. China has always upheld multilateralism and remained committed to maintaining an international system with the United Nations at its core and an international order based on international law. China resolutely opposes behaviour of engaging in unilateralism and bullying. By hyping up the so-called "China threat", the US is in fact making pretexts for maintaining its global hegemony and containing China's development," the Chinese embassy statement said.

On Pompeo’s repeated reference to the “Chinese Communist Party" and what he called it’s aggressive and bullying tactics," the statement said: The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is a choice of history and the people. This year, under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have achieved strategic victory in fighting the virus. According to surveys conducted by international authoritative institutions, the Chinese people's satisfaction and trust toward the CPC-led Chinese government exceed 90 percent. Anyone who turns a blind eye to the fact that the CPC is endorsed and supported by the Chinese people or wantonly slanders the CPC is openly standing on the opposite side of the Chinese people."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via